UFC Nashville: Fighter misses weight, fined 20% of purse

The fighters scheduled to compete on Saturday's UFC Nashville fight card completed their official weigh-ins in Tennessee on Friday.

Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font are set to headline the event at Bridgestone Arena in a catchweight bout of 140 pounds. Sandhagen weighed in at 139.5 pounds, while Font came in at 139 pounds.

The majority of the 24 fighters scheduled to compete on the UFC Nashville card had no trouble meeting their weight requirements. However, one fighter faced a setback as he failed to make weight within the designated limit.

UFC debutant Dennis Buzukja was unable to meet the featherweight non-title limit of 146 pounds. Despite accepting the fight against Sean Woodson on short notice, Buzukja managed to reach 146.5 pounds just before the weigh-in session ended.

However, the Tennessee Commission reportedly denied him the opportunity to have an additional hour to lose the remaining half-pound. Consequently, Buzukja was fined 20 per cent of his purse as a penalty for missing weight.