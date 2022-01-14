"I have no idea what is right" - Joe Rogan on looking 'dumb' during discussion on COVID-19 and myocarditis

Joe Rogan has admitted that political satirist Josh Szeps made him "look dumb" on his own show during a discussion regarding COVID-19-inflicted myocarditis among children.

The popular podcast host has issued a mea culpa on social media, admitting that he doesn't always have his facts straight. However, Rogan claimed he is doing his best "to get things correct." On Twitter, Rogan wrote:

"Obviously I have no idea what is right, but the article I posted was what I was referring to. I’m sure I’ll stumble again in the future, but I honestly do my best to get things correct."

Joe Rogan @joerogan Obviously I have no idea what is right, but the article I posted was what I was referring to. I'm sure I'll stumble again in the future, but I honestly do my best to get things correct.

Rogan pointed to an article from The Guardian as the source of his confusion. The piece reported that US-based research claimed that healthy boys are more likely to be admitted to the hospital for myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) after being vaccinated, compared to contracting COVID-19 itself.

In episode 1762 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian had a debate with Szeps regarding the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on children aged 12 to 17. Rogan claimed the risk of incurring myocarditis as a side-effect of inoculation is significant among young boys. Szeps responded by saying the probability of getting myocarditis, as a complication of COVID-19, is much greater than sustaining the condition as a side-effect of the vaccine.

Joe Rogan @joerogan

Joe Rogan @joerogan

However this is why I was confused: If anyone was going to make me look dumb on the podcast I'm glad it's @joshzepps , because I love him, and he's awesome.

The UFC commentator argued that his guest didn't have his facts straight. However, Szeps was proven right when Rogan's podcast producer and fact-checker Jamie Vernon did some on-the-spot Google research.

Joe Rogan @joerogan That video is cringey, but it's what happens when you stumble in a long form podcast when you didn't know a subject was going to come up and you wing it.

Joe Rogan @joerogan This is a substack article on the Nature Medicine paper revisited by Vinay Prasad vinayprasadmdmph.substack.com/p/uk-now-repor…

Rogan also posted a Substack article regarding a stratified report on COVID-19 and myocarditis. Ultimately, the podcaster admitted he was wrong and added he wasn't prepared for the issue to come up.

Listen to The Joe Rogan Experience Episode #1762:

Joe Rogan emerges as a controversial figure amid COVID-19 pandemic

Joe Rogan has emerged as one of the most polarizing talking heads amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because the popular podcast host has taken on stances that weren't always in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The combat sports commentator made headlines last year when he admitted to taking ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19.

Rogan has also had a slew of controversial guests on his podcast. He recently had on Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone. Both interviews caused his show to receive some backlash.

