What did Dr. Peter McCullough tell Joe Rogan about COVID-19 treatment?

Cardiologist and Fox News medical expert Dr. Peter McCullough appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss a range of topics concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much like Rogan, McCullough is known to be against the conventional treatment and management of COVID-19 in the United States. During the interview, the 58-year-old Texas A&M professor said:

"Multi-drug therapy, as an outpatient, works substantially, and we've had a giant loss of life – a giant number – millions and millions of unnecessary hospitalizations. And it seemed to me – and I told Tucker Carson and many more – it seems to me early on that there was an intentional, very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death."

Rogan was recently the subject of controversy after he admitted to taking a treatment regimen that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't recognize as effective for COVID-19 – “Monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-Pak, [and] prednisone."

Things escalated when CNN reported that Rogan ingested a horse dewormer instead of the version of Ivermectin meant for humans. The UFC commentator confronted CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta during an episode of his podcast, and Gupta apologized for his network's reporting.

Dr. Peter McCullough echoes Joe Rogan's sentiments on COVID vaccines

Dr. Peter McCullough apparently shares Joe Rogan's opinion regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Rogan previously received backlash after stating, "If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go, 'No.'"

Speaking about COVID-19 vaccines during an interview back in July, McCullough said:

"I think it's a giant mistake overall. The equation is very unfavorable for vaccination of anyone below age 30. We know that there are different risks that the FDA has acknowledged from Moderna and Pfizer. The risks are myocarditis or inflammation of the heart, and then with girls and women, the risk of cavernous sinus thrombosis [blood clots] in the brain."

Listen to The Joe Rogan Experience episode #1747, featuring Dr. Peter McCullough:

