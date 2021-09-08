"Multiple doctors told me to take it" - Joe Rogan explains why he used ivermectin to recover from COVID-19

Joe Rogan recently came under scrutiny after using ivermectin to aid his recovery from COVID-19.

According to the US FDA website, ivermectin is primarily used to "treat people with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms." It can also occasionally be used to "treat external parasites like head lice and for skin conditions such as rosacea."

However, the FDA has not authorized the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat Covid. That's because clinical trials assessing the use of the drug against the virus are still ongoing.

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan revealed that he took the ivermectin off the recommendation of a guest he had had on the show, Dr. Pierre Kory. There were also supposedly multiple other doctors who recommended it to him.

"Well I had this guy on, Dr. Pierre Kory...he's from Frontline Covid Critical Care Workers. He's a well-established doctor. Treated thousands of people with Covid. Early on in the pandemic, they found some good efficacy with ivermectin... He's not the only doctor that told me to take it. Multiple doctors told me to take it."

Joe Rogan discusses the Tokyo Medical Association chairman recommending ivermectin to covid patients

Joe Rogan further backed up his taking of ivermectin to combat covid by stating that the Tokyo Medical Association chairman also supported its use. He stated the following:

"In Tokyo, in Japan, which is apparently, they're very conservative about the medication they use and the medications they endorse. But the Tokyo Medical Association chairman held a live press conference recommending ivermectin to all doctor's for all covid patients."

Joe Rogan also suugested there's a conspiracy that pharmaceutical companies are discouraging the use of ivermectin. Whilst he didn't explicitly say whether or not he believes it to be true, he did state the following:

"This is the grand conspiracy right. The grand conspiracy is the pharmaceuticals are in cahoots to try make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy. But what's crazy is how much better I got."

You can check out Joe Rogan discussing the medication during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience below:

