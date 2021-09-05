Did Joe Rogan lose his Spotify deal?

Joe Rogan hasn't lost his $100 million Spotify deal. The renowned UFC commentator and stand-up comedian is still under contract with the Swedish streaming giant.

A satirical website called Patheos published an article, wherein they claimed Rogan had lost his Spotify deal. In the article, one Andrew Canard, who was disguised as the Spotify CEO, slammed Rogan for using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Without realizing that the article in question was a prank, internet users assumed that Rogan had indeed lost the Spotify deal.

There are people dying because they hold what famous people say dear. Vaccinations are the way to defeating Covid-19, reducing infections, and bringing the death rate down hopefully to a halt...https://t.co/7q0dCxov0a — FyahStarr (@starr_fyah) September 4, 2021

Bravo @Spotify!!



Of course, I wonder if they would have still fired him if his @YouTube fans had followed him there.#JoeRoganIsAnIdiot#GetVaxxed https://t.co/xEMTCpVC6t — Funeral Bill II ♿😷🎸🎵🌿💀 (@Love_From_Twits) September 4, 2021

Joe Rogan Loses Spotify Deal And Millions Due To Ivermectin https://t.co/mVyNlO6URa — End Poverty🕊 (@oneday2one) September 3, 2021

Reading that Joe Rogan Lost his Spotify deal for a morality clause. pic.twitter.com/gvhgufzUAn — Trent (@CluelessTrent) September 3, 2021

This Wednesday, Rogan took to his Instagram and revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He also said that he was using several medicines, including Ivermectin, to treat himself.

"So, I got up in the morning, got tested, and turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it – All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything," said Joe Rogan.

Rogan received flak for his use of Ivermectin from media and fans alike. Ivermectin is an anti-parisite drug, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised people not to use.

Joe Rogan was also criticized for his comments regarding COVID-19 vaccines. The popular podcast had stated that he's not anti-vaccine, but suggested fit and healthy people should avoid getting vaccinated.

Joe Rogan tests negative for COVID-19

Joe Rogan has now tested negative for COVID-19

Two days after contracting COVID-19, Joe Rogan has now tested negative for the virus that has gripped most of the world.

Rogan posted a photo to his Instagram, revealing that he is free from COVID-19.

Rogan has frequently reiterated his skepticism for the COVID-19 shots. When New York made it compulsory for people to show proof of vaccination for indoor meetings, the 54-year-old was clearly not happy with the ruling.

“I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets. And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back,” Joe Rogan said in one of the recent episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Harvey Leonard