Dana White slams "piece of s**t media" for criticizing Joe Rogan after he contracted COVID-19

UFC president Dana White has condemned certain sections of the media for criticizing Joe Rogan after Rogan’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Joe Rogan is widely regarded as one of the most influential internet personalities and podcasters in the world today. Rogan, a longtime UFC commentator and comedian, has time and again urged people to keep an open mind in regards to COVID vaccines.

On his world-renowned JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Rogan has consistently asserted that he isn’t anti-vaccine but also doesn’t believe in forcing people to get vaccinated.

On that note, Rogan received severe backlash and criticism from a few socio-political groups. They claimed that the MMA personality is discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

Joe Rogan recently took to his Instagram account to publicly reveal that he’d contracted COVID-19. Rogan also reassured fans that he’s been taking medication for the same and is well on the road to recovery.

Many in the MMA community have voiced their support for Joe Rogan in his fight against COVID-19. They have condemned the media outlets and professionals who’ve been wishing illness and/or worse on Rogan. One of the most prominent MMA names who has asserted his support for Rogan is former UFC star Ben Askren. Askren put forth a tweet that read as follows:

“If you find yourself wishing Joe Rogan would’ve gotten sicker or worse you need to take a deep look at your values and what’s in your heart.”

Askren posted an image of the tweet on his Instagram account as well. Dana White has also chimed in with his opinion on the situation and expressed his support for Rogan. White agreed with Askren and put forth a comment on Askren’s Instagram post:

“100…the piece of sh** media is SO HAPPY and EXCITED he caught Covid.”

Screenshot of Dana White's comment

Joe Rogan has recovered from COVID-19 and will return at UFC 266

Joe Rogan is a former Taekwondo competitor

Joe Rogan has been busy with his comedy tour as of late. Despite his recent COVID-19 battle, Rogan confirmed that he still plans to continue his tour. Moreover, he has now also confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

While a few changes were brought about to his comedy tour due to the illness, Joe Rogan’s UFC schedule is likely to remain unchanged. Rogan is expected to return to the commentary desk at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

