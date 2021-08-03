UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett names his 5 favorite MMA fighters of all time

Paddy Pimblett is all set to make his UFC debut this year. Pimblett is coming off a spectacular first-round submission win over Davide Martinez at Cage Warriors 122 in March 2021.

In response to a Twitter user asking him who his top-five favorite fighters of all time are, Pimblett put forth the following tweet:

Jon Jones, gsp, Mighty Mouse, Anderson Silva and Fedor https://t.co/DmGmvOLH5H — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 2, 2021

The fighters, named by Paddy Pimblett, are widely heralded amongst the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Fedor Emelianenko (top left); Jon Jones (bottom left); Anderson Silva (center); Georges St-Pierre (top right); Demetrious Johnson (bottom right)

Fedor Emelianenko, a former PRIDE heavyweight champion, is considered by many to be one of the best heavyweight MMA fighters of all time.

Emelianenko’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO win over Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson at Bellator 237 in December 2019. "The Last Emperor" is expected to return against an opponent who’s yet to be announced at Bellator 269 on October 23, 2021 at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia.

Jon Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones’ last fight was a UFC light heavyweight title defense that witnessed him beat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247 in February 2020. "Bones" vacated his title in August 2020 and is expected to make his UFC heavyweight debut in 2022.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva’s most recent combat sports contest was a professional boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2021. "The Spider" defeated Chavez via split decision.

Georges St-Pierre retired from the sport of MMA after winning the UFC middleweight title by defeating Michael Bisping via third-round submission at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Demetrious Johnson’s most recent fight was for the ONE flyweight (135 pounds) title. Johnson was beaten by Adriano Moraes via second-round KO at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021.

Paddy Pimblett – one of the top prospects in MMA today – is scheduled to face Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout. The bout will mark Pimblett’s first fight in the UFC and will take place at UFC Fight Night 191 on September 4, 2021.

