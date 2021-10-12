"I'm just speaking what I know is truth" - Adrian Yanez clarifies why Aljamain Sterling is training despite his neck injury

Aljamain Sterling cited a neck injury as the reason behind his withdrawal from his UFC 267 bout against Petr Yan. The rematch was scheduled to go down on October 30.

In the wake of the development, 'Funk Master' found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak. However, Adrian Yanez recently jumped to his aid.

In a series of posts on social media, Yanez went toe-to-toe with someone who is popular on the combat sports circuit, 'The MMA Dude'. The Twitter user claimed that Aljamain Sterling was fit enough to participate in "hard sparring sessions," yet is not fit enough to fight in the octagon.

Yanez subsequently asserted that there was a difference between getting medical clearance and sustaining an injury.

It's not the first time Adrian Yanez has clarified Aljamain Sterling's status

Adrian Yanez stifled any and all reports of Aljamain Sterling tumbling out of active competition after suffering an injury to his neck.

While in conversation with Jordan Ellis of LowKick MMA, the surging bantamweight prospect claimed that Aljamain Sterling will most definitely find his way back to the octagon following a full and successful recovery from the neck surgery he underwent earlier this year.

“He is definitely going to be back. Even after just moving around with him on the Wednesday. He told me his schedule and how he was doing it, how everything kind of planned out. He literally almost didn’t train for about a week and then he comes back and he feels better. And whenever I moved around with him, he’s like [nods]. Oh, he’s feeling a lot better."

Yanez offered some detailed insight into Aljamain Sterling's road to recovery. He subsequently went on to assert that the champ should take his time before he steps back into the octagon.

Aljamain Sterling's inability to compete against Petr Yan has forced the UFC to set up an interim title fight between the Russian and Cory Sandhagen. That clash will go down at UFC 267 on October 30.

