"You shouldn't call yourself a fighter" - Ali Abdelaziz goes off on "coward" Canelo Alvarez for not fighting Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has called out Saul Canelo Alvarez in an apparent effort to set up a matchup between the two combat sports superstars.

During an interview with The Schmo, Abdelaziz took a shot at Alvarez, as well as every other boxer, amid rumblings of a potential Usman vs. Canelo crossover fight. The CEO of Dominance MMA said:

"You know, Kamaru didn't call out Jake Paul or Logan Paul – none of these guys. You have to respect the man, he called out this coward [Canelo Alvarez]. And honestly, all these boxing guys are a little bit [cowardly] because they will not come to MMA, they will not fight in the streets, they only want to fight in the boxing ring – under their rules. And guess what? If they're not willing to come to our sport – the UFC and MMA in general – you shouldn't call yourself a fighter. You're a sportsman. Canelo, if you want the smoke, Kamaru give him the smoke."

Watch Abelaziz's full interview with The Schmo below:

In the past several years, a number of UFC stars – including Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley – have made the transition from the octagon to the ring. However, not many high-profile boxers have done the inverse. Claressa Shields is the only notable boxing champ to have crossed over to MMA.

Abedlaziz also confirmed that Leon Edwards will get the next UFC welterweight title shot against his client. The Egyptian-born businessman stated:

"Listen, Leon Edwards [is] next in July – probably [during] International Fight Week. Dana [White] and Sean Shelby and all these guys will have to give us the date. It's their show, they run this show."

Kamaru Usman teases a fight with Canelo Alvarez

UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman has revealed when he intends to cross over into the boxing world for a clash against the Mexican superstar. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman said:

"2022, I'm going to shock the world. In July, I'm going to fight Leon Edwards. God willing, I get through Leon Edwards, then in September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez."

Watch the full interview below:

Alvarez has so far remained silent on the matter. However, he told Ariel Helwani that he's open to it during his appearance on The MMA Hour.

Edited by David Andrew