Ali Abdelaziz boldly claims Kayla Harrison beats Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena, and Cris Cyborg on the same night

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison is by far the best female pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. According to the high-profile MMA manager, his client would beat the likes of Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena in potential clashes.

Abdelaziz further claimed that the former two-time Olympic gold medalist would beat all three of them in the same night. Having managed several UFC champions over the years, Abdelaziz claims he understands the maximum potential of most fighters. He feels there's no other female fighter like Harrison in the world of combat sports at the moment.

During a recent interaction with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Abdelaziz said:

"She's the pound-for-pound greatest [female] fighter of all time. We talked about Ronda beating grown men, Kayla beating grown men, if Kayla meets Julianna Pena on the street what's going to happen? What happens if Kayla meets Julianna Pena on the street. We know what [will] happen right? And I like Julianna, I respect her, nobody gave Julianna a chance against Amanda [but] Kayla will beat Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg, all on the same day."

Watch the interview below:

Kayla Harrison is set to headline PFL 3

Harrison is set to headline the upcoming PFL 3 event at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on May 6. She will be taking on Marina Mokhnatkina in a women's lightweight matchup. Harrison is currently undefeated with a 12-0 professional record and has picked up 10 finishes, dominating almost every fight she's been in thus far.

According to her manager Ali Abdelaziz, Harrison makes a whopping seven-figure payday for every fight. Abdelaziz claimed that Harrison gets paid way more than the top female stars in the UFC. He also stated that the only fighters making more money than Harrison right now are Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman:

"Kayla Harrison makes seven figures every fight. Harrison have a stipend. Harrison have everything she can ask for... The people who make more money outside Kayla Harrison in the UFC now, maybe Kamaru and Conor. Outside this, I gaurantee, nobody gets even close [to] what she's making."

Edited by John Cunningham