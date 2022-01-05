Ali Abdelaziz reveals which fighters he believes will be champions in 2022

Ali Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA Management, has picked the fighters who he thinks will become champions in 2022.

Abdelaziz took to Twitter to mention a number of names who could have UFC gold wrapped around their waists this year. They're No.2 flyweight contender Askar Askarov, No.8 featherweight star Giga Chikadze, No.6 light heavyweight fighter Magomed Ankalaev and No.4 middleweight contender Derek Brunson.

The 44-year-old manager also picked Kamaru Usman to retain his UFC welterweight belt and Kayla Harrison to win a title in whatever promotion she chooses to fight in next. He also had predictions for Bellator MMA.

"2022 Champions @askar_mma [Askar Askarov], @giga_chikadze, @USMAN84kg [Kamaru Usman], @DerekBrunson, Magomed Ankalaev, @magomedovtiger1, or @TeamMixMMA [Patchy Mix], @sidoutlaw, @Burnellmma [Mads Burnell] or @AaronPicoUSA, @sidoutlaw [Sidney Outlaw], @NeimanGracie, @CoreyA_MMA [Corey Anderson], @KaylaH [Kayla Harrison] and plus all PFL if God well @Justin_Gaethje @MAKHACHEVMMA [Islam Makhachev] @beneildariush."

Abdelaziz certainly proved his loyalty by backing his clients to claim all the gold.

However, he is in a dilemma about choosing the next UFC lightweight champion. The three top contenders, Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, are all represented by Abdelaziz.

Ali Abdelaziz suggests Amanda Serrano should fight Kayla Harrison after the boxing world champion called out Valentina Shevchenko

Jake Paul recently called out UFC president Dana White and put down certain conditions that need to be met if he is to enter the octagon to face Jorge Masvidal. His close combat sports acquaintance Amanda Serrano backed him up by agreeing to fight flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko in MMA if Paul's terms are met.

However, Ali Abdelaziz has a new challenge for Serrano. He has guaranteed to pay unified featherweight world boxing champion Serrano five times more money than what she is making now if she squares off against Kayla Harrison inside the cage.

"Come fight @KaylaH. I will pay you 5 time more than you making because this will be your last fight, everybody just talking no one wanna fight."

'The Problem Child' has stressed that he will retire from professional boxing and take on Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal in the UFC if White implements his fighter pay and health care-related conditions.

Given his hatred of Paul, it seems unlikely White will let the YouTuber-turned-boxer be the one to force a change to UFC policy.

