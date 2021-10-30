"It will be terrifying for you" - Ali Abdelaziz sends a message to Colby Covington ahead of his title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has sent a warning to Colby Covington ahead of UFC 268. Taking to Twitter, Ali said he hopes Covington is ready for UFC 268 fight week.

Abdelaziz concluded his message to 'Chaos' by claiming that things will turn out to be "terrifying" for him. The message was posted with an image of Usman from his UFC 245 weigh-in.

Here's the tweet from Ali Abdelaziz:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @ColbyCovMMA I hope you’re ready for a fight week it will be terrifying for you @ColbyCovMMA I hope you’re ready for a fight week it will be terrifying for you https://t.co/w1UKPvNO8I

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will lock horns at UFC 268 on November 6

In the aftermath of UFC 267, the UFC will be returning to the US for a pay-per-view. The show will be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, as the two men are finally set for their highly awaited rematch next weekend.

Heading into this fight, 'Chaos' is on the back of a win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Having lost to Usman in the fight before, Covington bounced back with a win over Tyron Woodley in 2020 and called for another title shot.

Colby Covington seems more than ready for UFC 268:

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman has been one of the most active champions in the UFC this year. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has defended his belt thrice since beating Covington back in 2019.

Following his first title defense, Kamaru Usman defended his strap against Jorge Masvidal and then followed up with another big win over Gilbert Burns. In his last fight, Usman defeated 'Gamebred' for the second time and finished the BMF Champion in brutal fashion at UFC 261.

UFC 268 will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden and the remainder of the card will feature the likes of Rose Namajunas, Zhang Weili, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and more.

