"That's all orchestrated" - Alistair Overeem believes Paul brothers would never fight 'if it becomes threatening'

Alistair Overeem admits that the Paul brothers are doing good business and making impressive money by putting up blockbuster boxing matches. However, the former UFC heavyweight pointed out that both Jake and Logan Paul have cherry-picked their opponents to date and would never fight someone they think can really hurt them.

While Overeem doesn't have a problem with the Paul brothers making money from these contests, he doesn't appreciate that they usually fight smaller guys with wrestling backgrounds. During a recent conversation with Chris Weidman, Alistair Overeem said:

"Nah, he [Logan Paul] doesn't want any, you know? He's doing good, he's going to do good business but of course, he is picking and choosing his guys right? Small, wrestler guys that don't really... He's [Floyd Mayweather] small, he's like a 155 or something. So that's all orchestrated and it's good for them, right? Good for them but they would never, if it becomes threatening or dangerous, they'd never do it. They would never come into MMA. They are doing something that they feel is 'hey, this kind of feels like, the cards are stacked on my side' but they would never take a risk to really get hurt like we're doing right? A real fight against a real killer and time and time again they are doing the safe, easy, playing part. It's not real fights. If you're fighting a guy who's 50 pounds less and Mayweather is known for winning decisions, right? That's different than fighting Francis Ngannou..."

Check out Alistair Overeem's conversation with Chris Weidman below:

Logan Paul is reportedly set to fight Mike Tyson in 2022

After going the distance with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight, it seems that Logan Paul is taking himself more seriously as a boxer than he used to. 'The Maverick' is reportedly set to take on the legendary Mike Tyson in his next fight.

Logan Paul will reportedly face the former heavyweight champion in February 2022. If Paul manages to beat the man who was once revered as one of the most dangerous knockout artists on the planet, questions surrounding the legitimacy of his boxing skills will surely be put to rest forever.

Heavyweight Thanos @MMAThanos I gotta give credit where it’s due man Logan Paul will be the only person on planet Earth to say that he’s fought Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson. I don’t care what anyone thinks about him I respect that. I gotta give credit where it’s due man Logan Paul will be the only person on planet Earth to say that he’s fought Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson. I don’t care what anyone thinks about him I respect that.

