Aljamain Sterling claims he will "clean sweep" Petr Yan at UFC 273

Aljamain Sterling seemingly fancies his chances in his upcoming UFC bantamweight title unification fight against Petr Yan. If what 'The Funk Master' has to say can be believed, the fight will end with a clean sweep in his favor.

The highly-anticipated clash between the two was previously set to take place at UFC 272. However, the fight has since been moved to UFC 273 to take place in April 2022.

In a recent post on Twitter, Aljamain Sterling offered his take on how his fight against Petr Yan would play out. Responding to a fan's tweet, here's what the Serra Longo Fight Team product had to say:

"Tune in for another a clean sweep [broomstick emoji] April 9th."

Sterling's UFC 273 clash against Yan marks his second outing against the Russian. They previously locked horns at UFC 259 with the UFC bantamweight title on the line.

During their first fight, 'No Mercy' seemed to be on his way to successfully defending the belt against Sterling. However, 'The Funk Master' walked away with the title after the then-reigning champion struck him with an illegal blow to the head, leading to his disqualification. Yan has since been vying for a rematch, hoping to reclaim his lost title.

Sterling was in blistering form going into his initial fight against Yan, having recorded five wins on the trot, including a win against Cory Sandhagen.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan indulge in another back-and-forth on Twitter

A recent tweet from Aljamain Sterling that placed the blame on Petr Yan for moving the fight to UFC 273 sparked a lengthy back-and-forth between the two on social media.

Check out their Twitter exchange right here:

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



I fixed the headlines for you guys MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2022/1/11/2287… Aljamain Sterling confirms plans to likely move rematch with Petr Yan to UFC 273 in April ( @DamonMartin Aljamain Sterling confirms plans to likely move rematch with Petr Yan to UFC 273 in April (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2022/1/11/2287… https://t.co/e3Gw1SVsw5 Confirms that he was told that they’re moving the fight because of Yan***I fixed the headlines for you guys twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… Confirms that he was told that they’re moving the fight because of Yan***I fixed the headlines for you guys twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…

Yan, however, was unwilling to take responsibility for prompting the UFC to move their fight to April. He went on to claim that the UFC did not want an illegitimate champion headlining an event.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



I fixed the headlines for you guys Confirms that he was told that they’re moving the fight because of Yan***I fixed the headlines for you guys twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… Confirms that he was told that they’re moving the fight because of Yan***I fixed the headlines for you guys twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. twitter.com/funkmastermma/… Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. twitter.com/funkmastermma/…

Sterling clapped back at the former UFC bantamweight champion, declaring that he was open to locking horns with him on a day's notice.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. twitter.com/funkmastermma/… Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. twitter.com/funkmastermma/… Lmao I’m only repeating what I was told from the bosses 🤷🏾‍♂️. Don’t get your potato tits in a twist! I’d happily fuc k you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged. Мышь twitter.com/petryanufc/sta… Lmao I’m only repeating what I was told from the bosses 🤷🏾‍♂️. Don’t get your potato tits in a twist! I’d happily fuc k you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged. Мышь twitter.com/petryanufc/sta…

With a significant amount of bad blood between Sterling and Yan, their UFC 273 clash promises to be an absolute barnburner. One that fans would hate to miss.

