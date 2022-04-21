"I think that's the fight that I want" - Aljamain Sterling decides his next opponent from three huge names

Aljamain Sterling has a host of former UFC champions to choose from for his next title defense inside the octagon. The bantamweight champ defended his crown against Petr Yan at the UFC 273 pay-per-view earlier this month.

UFC @ufc



[ @FunkMasterMMA | Aljamain Sterling is leaving Jacksonville with the BW belt[ @FunkMasterMMA | #UFC273 Aljamain Sterling is leaving Jacksonville with the BW belt 🏆[ @FunkMasterMMA | #UFC273 ] https://t.co/eynrozrTLQ

Just weeks after beating 'No Mercy' via split decision, Sterling is already looking forward to his next challenge.

According to 'Funk Master', there are three potential candidates who could challenge him for the title next. They are former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and former bantamweight titleholders Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw. Out of the three, Sterling personally wants to fight Dillashaw next.

Sterling believes that the former two-time 135-pound king is one of the most accomplished fighters in the division, which is what entices him the most about a potential matchup against him.

Sterling also said that fans are eager to see them fight it out inside the cage and pointed out that Dillashaw hasn't looked too great recently, which is why he feels it makes sense for them to scrap.

During an appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC, Aljamain Sterling said:

"I do think if there was a three-headed horse between him, Jose Aldo and Henry Cejudo, I think T.J. is probably the fight that I would be more enticed by in the sense of what he has accomplished in the bantamweight division. So, for me, I think that's the fight that I want, [the] people want to see that fight. I mean, his performances haven't looked too great as of late, so I kind of want to ask him what's it like to, you know, be on the sauce and coming off of it."

Watch the full episode of DC & RC below:

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on potential trilogy fight with Petr Yan

While Petr Yan is currently out of the equation for a potential crack at the title until he gets back to winning ways, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Russian gains top-contender status down the line. His loss to Sterling at UFC 273 was a close one and some, including Dana White, felt that Yan should have been declared the winner.

Although he's up 2-0 against 'No Mercy', Aljamain Sterling wouldn't mind facing Yan in a trilogy fight in the future. If they meet in the octagon for a third time, 'Funk Master' believes he'll yet again emerge victorious.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sterling said:

"If he wants to be 0-3 against ‘The Funk', we can make it happen... If you look at his record, two of those losses are from me, so if he wants a third, we can do it again."

Catch Sterling's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard