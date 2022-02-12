Aljamain Sterling thinks 50% of MMA fighters could be on PEDs, claims he has "full reason" to suspect Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has asserted that about 50 percent of MMA fighters, including his archrival Petr Yan, could be on PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs). One of Sterling’s latest tweets read as follows:

“Any type of performance enhancing Drug? I would guess around 50% at least. I would guess that not everyone has the same access to decent/proper doctors to help them IMO. But as I’ve said in the past, I don’t know who is cheating for certain but I suspect ppl all the time.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling's tweet below:

American MMA stalwart Aljamain Sterling has been involved in a long-running rivalry with Russia’s Petr Yan. Their first fight witnessed Sterling defeat Yan via DQ (Disqualification) due to an illegal knee strike.

He thereby became the new UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 259 in March 2021. ‘Funk Master’ has consistently accused Yan of being a cheater, who uses illegal strikes and PEDs to unfairly defeat his opponents.

Aljamain Sterling has now posted a series of tweets, once again alleging that 'No Mercy' uses PEDs. Furthermore, he also got into a debate with UFC light heavyweight Maxim Grishin when the Russian fighter (Grishin) criticized Sterling for posting a tweet regarding world-renowned women’s figure skater, Russia’s Kamila Valieva.

reuters.com/lifestyle/spor… Doing some follow up on this young athletes case for my own educational purposes on the drug and what it can do. It’s used to help treat angina and other heart related issues. Doing some follow up on this young athletes case for my own educational purposes on the drug and what it can do. It’s used to help treat angina and other heart related issues. reuters.com/lifestyle/spor…

According to ESPN, Russian newspaper RBC reported that the 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for the banned heart medication "trimetazidine" before the Beijing Olympics. The drug is primarily used to stave off angina attacks and treat vertigo. However, it can also be abused as a PED to improve endurance and blood flow efficiency.

Grishin called out Sterling for tweeting about a juvenile Russian athlete and involving her in his feud with Yan. 'The Funk Master' responded by tweeting the following:

“The girl is 15. Whether or not the coaches pushed her to take it, is another topic. I simply pointed out, like many others, that I have full reason to suspect Yan as cheating. If you take this as a insult to all of Russia, then that is on you. Because those words aren’t from me.”

Aljamain Sterling believes fighters who use steroids should be jailed

In an appearance on The MMA Hour last month, Sterling emphasized that non-American fighters don’t undergo adequate testing under USADA. He also called for fighters to be jailed if they use PEDs. ‘Funk Master’ said:

"It bothers me, man, it sure does bother me because you should do jail time for doing steroids or EPO or any type of sh** like that in the UFC, in combat sports, in general."

Check out Sterling's full appearance on The MMA hour:

Presently, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his title in a rematch against current interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 273 on April 9th.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The rematch and bantamweight title unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will be the co-main event at UFC 273 The rematch and bantamweight title unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will be the co-main event at UFC 273 🏆🏆 https://t.co/iLznR2B9TG

