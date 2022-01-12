"Yan isn't vaccinated" - Aljamain Sterling gives update on his title fight with Petr Yan potentially being postponed

Aljamain Sterling has given an update on his rematch with Petr Yan following speculation that it has been postponed.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' claimed the UFC is talking about pushing back his first title defense, which is currently set for UFC 272 in March, to April. According to the bantamweight champion, that's because 'No Mercy' has not yet been vaccinated.

The 32-year-old American, who's on a six-fight winning streak, added that he's eager to defeat his Russian rival at the earliest opportunity to prove he's the best at 135 pounds.

"Quick update, I know you guys probably seen some of the news but yes they are talking about pushing our fight back to April. Not because of me, this is what I was told, that Yan isn't vaccinated. So he can't fight in March... I actually respect this gangsta. If this is his real reason, I respect his stance. But it does not make any sense. Is he going to be vaccinated in April? I don't think so. What are we doing? I just want to know when we're fighting because, dude, it is about time we get to punch each other in the face. Hopefully, we can figure this out sooner rather than later. We can unify these belts and see who's really the guy."

Watch Sterling give an update on his rematch with Yan in the video below:

Sterling became the first titleholder in UFC history to be crowned via disqualification at UFC 259. He won the belt after Yan delivered an illegal knee to his head while he was a downed fighter.

Petr Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen to win the interim belt at UFC 267

Aljamain Sterling was initially scheduled to have his rematch with Petr Yan at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last October. However, the champion withdrew from the contest due to lingering neck issues.

Instead, Yan squared off against Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title. The Russian won via unanimous decision in the UFC 267 co-main event, setting up a unification showdown with arch-rival Sterling.

It's now unclear if Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 will take place at UFC 272, as was initially reported.

