"Dana might actually beat him up" - Aljamain Sterling proposes boxing match between Jake Paul and Dana White

Aljamain Sterling believes Jake Paul should fight UFC president Dana White.

In a recently released edition of Aljamain Sterling's The Weekly Scraps podcast, the UFC bantamweight champion stated that a boxing match between Paul and White would be hilarious to witness.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My boxing bucket list:



1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Furry

5) Dana White

According to Sterling, he believes Dana White might beat Jake Paul. 'The Funk Master' believes that White would be able to pull off the win thanks to his previous boxing experience, and how the UFC president has a similar frame compared to 'The Problem Child'.

The UFC bantamweight champion concluded by mentioning that Dana White has decent boxing skills, and a fight between him and Paul is definitely the bout to make.

"He should fight Dana, that would actually be hilarious, that would actually be hilarious. I think Dana might actually beat him up though cause Dana is his size and Dana's actually boxed, I don't know if he boxed like professionally, I think he might've done couple of amateur fights. But I think Dana got like decent hands, like decent and I think he's watching a fight where he would be okay, just the cardio. They should fight, like that's the fight to make right now." - said Aljamain Sterling.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's podcast below:

Jake Paul and his ongoing feud with UFC fighters

Jake Paul has been feuding with UFC President Dana White for quite some time now. Ever since Paul began his boxing career and has shifted his focus towards actual fighters, 'The Problem Child' has constantly been taking shots at White.

In his second pro boxing bout, Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Following his victory over 'Funky', Paul turned his attention to former champion and Askren's teammate Tyron Woodley.

In his subsequent bout, Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision and was set for a showdown against unbeaten boxer Tommy Fury. However, Fury would go on to withdraw from the fight and the former UFC welterweight champion stepped in for a rematch with Paul.

Jake Paul defeated 'The Chosen One' via knockout in their rematch and in doing so, 'The Problem Child' extended his winning streak to 5-0 as a professional.

In the immediate aftermath of the bout, Paul continued his feud with UFC talent by calling out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Due to both Masvidal and Diaz being under contract with the UFC, it's unlikely they'll be facing off against 'The Problem Child' anytime soon.

As of now, Jake Paul's return date and opponent are yet to be revealed.

