"His teammates outed him" - Aljamain Sterling says T.J. Dillashaw's entire legacy is "tainted"

As far as Aljamain Sterling is concerned, T.J. Dillashaw's entire legacy has been tainted by his doping scandal.

Throughout his decade-long UFC career, Dillashaw has only tested positive for banned substances once. However, Sterling believes 'Lieutenant Dan' was doping long before he was popped for Erythropoietin (EPO)in 2019.

Appearing on the most recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Sterling revealed what he thought of Dillashaw's career. He said:

"I think before his Jon Dodson fight, I think he was kinda regular, and then after that, he kinda turned a corner like really, really quick. I don't know, man, his teammates outed him when he fought Cody Garbrandt. He said, 'You showed the team how to do it.' The media brushed it under the rug and it's there for anyone who wants to listen to it. So you're trying to tell me this is the only time he's done it? Your teammates just threw you under the bus, bro! So you can't tell me anything that that guy has competed clean. His entire legacy to me is tainted."

Watch Aljamain Sterling weigh in on T.J. Dillashaw's legacy below:

Years before Dillahsaw was caught red-handed, his former teammate Cody Garbrandt accused him of being "on everything." 'No Love' even went as far as claiming that the two-time bantamweight champion had taught his Team Alpha Male teammates how to use banned substances.

Aljamain Sterling says T.J. Dillashaw is who he wants to fight next

Regardless of how he feels about T.J. Dillashaw's legacy, Aljamain Sterling maintained that Dillashaw is his primary target. Speaking about his next fight, Sterling said:

"I do think if it was a three-headed horse, between [Dillashaw], Jose Aldo, and Henry Cejudo, I think T.J. is probably the fight that I would be [most] enticed by in the sense of what he has accomplished in the bantamweight division. So for me, I think that's the fight that I want. People wanna see that fight. His performances haven't looked too great as of late so I kinda wanna ask him what it's like to be on the sauce and coming off of it."

This isn't the first time Sterling has taken aim at Dillashaw. 'Funk Master' immediately set his sights on the 36-year-old after unifying the UFC bantamweight title with a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's interview below:

