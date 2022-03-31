"I don't agree with it, but I get why he did it" - Aljamain Sterling sides with Will Smith following his viral moment at the Oscars

Aljamain Sterling explained why he sympathizes with Will Smith following his controversial actions at the Oscars.

The UFC bantamweight champion extended his support for the actor on Twitter, moments after he infamously slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Sterling told Smith to "hold your head high" after the incident

Check out the tweet below:

Appearing as a guest on an episode of The MMA Hour, Sterling expounded on his take regarding the Oscars fiasco. Speaking about why he's on team Will Smith, 'The Funk Master' said:

"I guess my point is: we're all human. We all have breaking points. I think people forget that you're trying to tell this man when his limit is and where his threshold is. That's wrong! That to me is wrong. You can't tell me, I should feel this way at this time in this place and I should be able to contain myself at this time, in this place."

The New Yorker also said he was surprised Rock didn't retaliate. Ultimately, Sterling clarified that Smith wasn't blameless, but he understood why he did what he did:

"It's just like, you got to be able to put yourself in both sides of the equation. And again, I'm super shocked Chris Rock didn't do anything back. But I get it. But also, I don't agree with it, but I get why he did it if that makes more sense to clarify my stance on it."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's full interview below:

Aljamain Sterling compares Will Smith's actions to Jorge Masvidal's

In the same manner that he symphatizes with Will Smith, Aljamain Sterling said he could "100 percent" understand Jorge Masvidal's actions as well.

Masvidal was recently arrested for assaulting Colby Covington at a Miami steak house after their UFC 272 fight. Speaking about the issue, Sterling said:

"A hundred percent! It's the same exact thing. It's like, you cross a certain line, you have to expect that not everyone is the same person that you can get away with that with. Some people might get somebody else do it. Some people are gonna say, 'Screw that, when I see you and I got an opportunity, just know I'm taking that opportunity.' And that's how we grew up on the streets, man. You say some shit, someone is able to catch you slipping, that's a bad night for you."

