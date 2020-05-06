Amanda Nunes

According to a report from ESPN, the UFC has re-booked a fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer for the 6th of June, as 'The Lioness' prepares to defend the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship.

Amanda Nunes set to defend UFC Women's Featherweight Championship on June 6th

Amanda Nunes will reportedly make her return to the Octagon in June, as the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion will finally put her title on the line against Felicia Spencer. The fight between the featherweight pairing was initially set for the co-main event of the UFC 250 pay-per-view in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

However, due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak, the PPV was also called off, as the UFC went on temporary shutdown. They had to call off all their scheduled events until further notice, including the UFC 249 PPV featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

The June 6th card will reportedly also feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC Featherweight Title against former champion Max Holloway, who dropped the strap to the former at UFC 245.

What to expect from UFC on June 6th card?

The June 6th card is likely to feature two UFC Featherweight Title bouts featuring champions Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes, who previously also shared the UFC 245 card.

As of now, the location for the June 6th has not been confirmed, as we wait for further details.