Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal reveals which UFC fights he's looking forward to the most

Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that he's looking forward to Nick Diaz and Kamaru Usman's fights. The basketball legend has been a longtime fan of the UFC. He asserted that while he likes to watch all UFC fights, the ones that currently excite him the most are those of Diaz and Usman.

In a video posted by the UFC's official Twitter account, 'Shaq' indicated that he was a massive fan of the sport of MMA and the UFC. Shaquille O'Neal proceeded to reference Nick Diaz's upcoming fight. O'Neal stated:

“Yeah, my main man Nick Diaz is coming back; definitely watching that fight. (Kamaru) Usman, the champ; definitely watching that fight. I’ll be watching all the fights. I’m a fan. UFC athletes are the greatest athletes in the world; the hardest sport. And I’m here at the UFC to have a great time, but may the best man win. But that Nick Diaz and that Usman, I’m looking for that one.”

Nick Diaz and Kamaru Usman have exciting UFC matchups on the horizon

Nick Diaz (left); Kamaru Usman (right)

Nick Diaz and Kamaru Usman seemingly top the list of Shaquille O'Neal's must-watch fighters as of now. Both Diaz and Usman have important fights scheduled to take place before the 2021 calendar year comes to an end.

This Saturday, at UFC 266, Nick Diaz will make his return to the octagon. The older Diaz brother will compete in his first professional mixed martial arts fight in about six years. The last time the Stockton native fought professionally was in a middleweight bout against fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015.

Nick Diaz will face Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266 on September 25. Diaz bested Lawler via second-round KO in a welterweight bout at UFC 47 in April 2004. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Diaz-Lawler rematch will now be contested at middleweight instead of welterweight, as was initially planned.

Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's next fight will be a rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268 on November 6. Their first fight saw Usman defeat Covington via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 in December 2019.

The Usman vs. Covington rivalry is regarded by many as one of the most intense rivalries in MMA history. Their UFC 268 matchup is one of 2021's most highly anticipated fights.

