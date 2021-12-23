"I just don't think he's this untouchable boogeyman" - Belal Muhammad on why he's hoping for a fight with Khamzat Chimaev next

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Belal Muhammad provided his take on fellow welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

'Remember the Name' noted that Khamzat Chimaev is definitely a good fighter but doesn't believe that 'Borz' is untouchable inside the octagon.

Muhammad went on to draw parallels between Chimaev and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. Muhammad dominated Thompson this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 45, and noted that like Chimaev, 'Wonderboy' was a fighter that many turned down.

"I think he is good, I just don't think he is untouchable, boogeyman, candyman that nobody wants to say his name type guy. I just fought a guy in 'Wonderboy', who a lot of guys turned down. Nobody wants to fight this guy because his style is so hard to figure out, his puzzle is so hard to figure out and I said yes to it, no hesitation at all." - said Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad added that following Khamzat Chimaev's latest win over Li Jingliang, 'Remember The Name' asked to fight the unbeaten prospect.

Muhammad told his manager that he was interested in fighting 'Borz' but had already been booked in a fight with 'Wonderboy' by that time.

"That last fight with Khamzat, right after that Li Jingliang fight, I texted my manager, 'Yo, give me that fight' and he's like, 'Oh, we're about to get Wonderboy'. I was like, 'Oh, okay, whatever'. If that don't happen, let me get that fight." - added Belal Muhammad.

Check out Belal Muhammad's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Khamzat Chimaev is still undefeated in the UFC after UFC 267

At UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev made his return to the UFC after a long layoff and marked his return with a big win over fellow 170-pound contender Li Jingliang.

Chimaev is unbeaten in his four fights in the UFC. In his latest bout against China's Jingliang, 'Borz' didn't receive a single strike and went on to add another victory to his record via submission.

Since his latest win, several welterweights, including Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns, have asked for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev. Judging by Belal Muhammad's comments, he has also thrown his name into the same hat.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, neither Chimaev nor Muhammad have their next opponents or fight dates set.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Josh Evanoff