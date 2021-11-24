"Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away" - Ben Askren takes a shot at Nate Diaz on social media

Ben Askren recently took a shot at Nate Diaz. The two men got into a back-and-forth on social media and 'Funky' clapped back at Diaz by posting a clip of the Stockton native moving away from a fake flying knee by Jorge Masvidal.

At UFC 239, Ben Askren was knocked out by Masvidal's flying knee five seconds into their fight.

'Funky' hit back at Nate Diaz by writing on Twitter that real men like Askren himself run towards danger, whereas, "cowards" like Diaz run away.

Here's the tweet by Ben Askren:

Funky @Benaskren Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away @NateDiaz209 Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/KAPsB5OKeY

The back-and-forth between Ben Askren and Nate Diaz started after 'Funky' stated Jake Paul was a good boxer on Lex Friedman's Podcast. This led to Diaz firing shots at Askren and telling him he knew nothing about boxing.

“So the thing I said when I went in to fight him [Jake Paul] is maybe he’s good or maybe he’s not. We really have no idea to this point, you know. “I knew that Tyron was a lot better in boxing than I was. And so I thought that there is a good likelihood that Tyron beats him up but there is a chance that Jake is kind of good at this. I think what played out is he’s kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing and he has obviously put a lot of time into it. So, he’s not bad, I’ll say that much.” - said Ben Askren.

Check out Ben Askren on Lex Friedman's Podcast:

Nate Diaz currently has one fight left on his UFC contract

After his loss to Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz currently has one fight left on his UFC contract.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what decision the UFC will make regarding Diaz's future

Nate Diaz has won just one out of his last three UFC fights, with his last two being losses to Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.

