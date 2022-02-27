"Expensive pain" - Bobby Green apologizes to fans after loss against Islam Makhachev

Bobby Green has reflected on his loss to Islam Makhachev from UFC Vegas 49. In the aftermath of the fight, 'King' took to Instagram to share a series of IG stories and a video on the devastating first-round defeat.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 49, Green was defeated by Makhachev inside the first 3 and a half minutes via TKO. On the back of a win over Nasrat Haqparast, Green took the fight against Makhachev on very short notice.

On his Instagram, Green apologized to his fans but thanked them for their constant support. The veteran lightweight stated:

"Expensive pain, expensive pain. Wins and losses, wins and losses. I just wanna thank all my guys, all my people for riding with me. I apologize but this is what it come with when you throw this s**t together, you know, last minute. Put it together as much as I can guys, you know. I appreciate you. The shit we do for our families, you know. Love you guys."

Check out Bobby Green's post-fight video below:

Bobby Green has been active throughout 2021 in the UFC and started 2022 with a bang. Last year, Green faced rising lightweight prospect Rafael Fiziev in an incredible fight before beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 268.

A few weeks before his showdown with Islam Makhachev, Green defeated Haqparast at UFC 271.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev should fight for the title in the aftermath of his win over Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev now has 10 wins in a row in the UFC. The Russian fighter is currently ranked at No.4 in his division. His long-term teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Makhachev should fight Charles Oliveira if he retains the UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in his next fight.

While speaking to the UFC after Makhachev's win, 'The Eagle' stated the following:

"Islam on a different level right now. He need someone like high-level fighter, like same win streak, like Charles Oliveira. They have to make this fight. If Charles beat Justin Gaethje, it's going to be [an] amazing fight, it's going to be a huge fight for UFC."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview below:

Leading up to his win over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev defeated the likes of Dan Hooker, Drew Dober and Arman Tsarukyan.

