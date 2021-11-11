Brendan Fitzgerald compares Kamaru Usman's UFC welterweight dominance to Tiger Woods' early 2000s era in golf

Commentator Brendan Fitzgerald compared Kamaru Usman's UFC welterweight dominance to what Tiger Woods did in golf during the early 2000s.

During an edition of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Fitzgerald and Bisping addressed reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s impressive rematch win against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Praising ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ for his achievements, Bisping indicated that Kamaru Usman is gradually reaching mma lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s level.

Brendan Fitzgerald responded to Michael Bisping by comparing Kamaru Usman to one of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods. Expounding upon Usman’s excellence, Fitzgerald stated:

“Yeah, I mean, like, the comparison is a good one. It’s like if you played golf in the early 2000s. And it’s just like, ‘Well, sorry. Tiger Woods is here.’ You know what I mean? Like, this has kind of become that. I mean, Usman is – What is he in the UFC now, 15-0? Undefeated.” Fitzgerald added, “It’s incredible. I mean, it’s incredible. And who’s going to figure him out, you know what I mean.”

You can watch mma analyst Brendan Fitzgerald’s conversation with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping in the video below:

Kamaru Usman could add to his legacy as an MMA great by becoming a two-weight UFC champion

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is Nigerian-American and has time and again paid homage to his heritage. To wit, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also happens to be of Nigerian descent. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a Nigerian-born New Zealander and is good friends with Usman.

Kamaru Usman was previously hesitant to fight Israel Adesanya. Nevertheless, the UFC 170-lb champ recently suggested he could move to middleweight to fight Adesanya for the 185-lb belt, provided the UFC throws a $100 million offer their way.

With Kamaru Usman having already defeated most of the current crop of UFC welterweights, many believe he could move to 185 and try to capture another UFC world title. Adesanya is currently scheduled to defend his belt in a rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12th, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed. Whether Usman enters middleweight and fights for that division's UFC title remains to be seen.

