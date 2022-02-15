"It's so disrespectful" - Brendan Schaub on Israel Adesanya's Valentine's Day troll of Jon Jones

Brendan Schaub thinks the bad blood between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones could culminate in a grudge match if 'The Last Stylebender' wins the light heavyweight title.

Following his title defense at UFC 271, Adesanya posted a Valentine's Day tweet throwing shade at Jones for his domestic violence issues. The middleweight champion posted a meme of a man wrapping his hands with the text:

"Jon Jones wrapping a Valentine's Day gift for his fiance"

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

It’s the thought that counts xo Happy Valentine’s DayIt’s the thought that counts xo Happy Valentine’s Day 💖💕It’s the thought that counts xo https://t.co/ThVvLczAUt

During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub said Israel Adesanya's Valentine's Day post making fun of Jon Jones was disrespectful but funny. He added that he was unsure the two of them would even fight unless 'The Last Stylebender' wins the 205 lbs championship.

The former UFC fighter said:

"You talk sh**, you go bad on Izzy, he's like an elephant... This Valentine's Day post is so disrespectful. It's hilarious and all is fair in love and war. They're not even at war. I don't know if these guys ever fight each other. Now, if Izzy does beat Jiri if Jiri gets the title, I think this strikes back up."

Check out the latest episode of The Schaub Show below:

Dan Hooker is confident of a third fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya came away with a razor-close unanimous decision win following his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. After being soundly beaten in their first encounter, Whittaker showcased significant improvement to give the champion a run for his money.

Dan Hooker doesn't believe that the rivalry between the two Oceanians is over and expects them to lock horns for a third time. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, 'The Hangman' argued that Whittaker did enough at UFC 271 to set up another bout with Adesanya down the road. He said:

"After a performance like that, [that] sets up a third fight down the road, I feel like, without a doubt. Rob showed that he himself is on another level from everyone else in that division. So he'll definitely get a couple of wins in and be back in the title picture for sure."

Check out Dan Hooker's interview with Submission Radio below:

Following his win over Derek Brunson, Jared Cannonier is expected to be next in line for a crack at Israel Adesanya. With both fighters coming out of UFC 271 relatively unscathed, they could square off in the near future.

