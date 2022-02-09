"It's been a calculated attack" - Brendan Schaub weighs in on Joe Rogan's Spotify controversy

Brendan Schaub feels the recent allegations of racism brought against Joe Rogan are a calculated attack by his naysayers.

Schaub admitted that the UFC commentator shouldn't have racially charged language on his podcast. Having said that, he pointed out that the decision to shed light on the matter now makes it evident that it's a planned attempt to damage Rogan's reputation.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 I don’t feel Joe Rogan is racist, and I don’t need white people telling me what he says is supposed to offend me I don’t feel Joe Rogan is racist, and I don’t need white people telling me what he says is supposed to offend me

Schaub explained that although Rogan has previously used the 'N-word' on his podcast, light is being shed upon the matter now because he's already being criticized for allegedly spreading misinformation surrounding COVID-19. He also pointed out that since it's Black History Month, talking about the issue now could compound the renowned podcaster's problems.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC fighter said:

"It's been a calculated attack on Joe right now and it's been boiling and it's boiled up to February and they decided to pull the race card in February. That stuff they said has been out forever. Everyone's aware of it, that stuff has been out forever, you don't think when he signed with spotify people are aware of this stuff?"

'Big Brown' added:

"Of course this is a calculated attack and you can see the slow boil and then it's Black History Month. What a better time to spark this than black history month."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments in the video below:

Joe Rogan has been offered $100 million to switch to Rumble from Spotify

Amid widespread controversy surrounding his podcast and people from various walks of life demanding it be taken off Spotify, Joe Rogan has been afforded some respite by Canadian online video platform, Rumble.

He has been offered a lucrative $100 million offer to move his podcast from Spotify to Rumble. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski took to Twitter to show his support for Rogan. He asked the UFC commentator to switch to Rumble from Spotify, offering him $100 million over four years for exclusive rights to the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

He also assured Rogan there won't be any sort of censorship of his content.

"Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we'd like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?" Pavlovski wrote.

Rumble @rumblevideo Hey @joerogan , we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski ... Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... https://t.co/G7ahfNNjtP

