"Who thinks Yan is the champion?" - Chael Sonnen doesn't agree with the fan narrative that Petr Yan is the 'real' UFC bantamweight champ

Chael Sonnen strongly disagrees with Cory Sandhagen's recent comments about how everyone views Petr Yan as a bantamweight champion.

Chael Sonnen questioned Sandhagen's comments in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. He said:

"Who? Who thinks Yan is the champion? Certainly nobody that follows the sport. Not anybody that knows that Sterling is the champion, not anybody that's now been told you and Yan are fighting for an Interim championship that neither one of you is bringing. It's gonna be contested that night. Who thinks he's the champion? Certainly not Yan, who's pissed off about it and trying to get back to it. Who? Who does? There's just a part of me wondering if Cory doesn't know that Sterling is now the champion and Yan isn't. I don't know how serious to take him."

Petr Yan lost his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. The former 135-pound champion was inches away from winning the bout but landed an illegal knee on Sterling in the fourth round. The Russian fighter lost that bout via disqualification, making 'Funk Master' the first fighter in UFC history to become a champion via DQ.

Many MMA fans and fighters believe 'Funk Master' pretended to be hurt to get the win. They also believe that he has come up with excuses ever since and does not want to face the Russian in a rematch.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Maybe I’m crazy, but I just feel “MY” dignity is worth more than the payday for a rematch like this. Maybe it’s bc I’m not in that situation but it’s like will things really be different?Woodley has all tools in the world, and has been on top with those skills. Different times. Maybe I’m crazy, but I just feel “MY” dignity is worth more than the payday for a rematch like this. Maybe it’s bc I’m not in that situation but it’s like will things really be different?Woodley has all tools in the world, and has been on top with those skills. Different times. You lost your dignity when you cried to get the belt idiot 🤦🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/… You lost your dignity when you cried to get the belt idiot 🤦🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/… https://t.co/3Mqs7dinR9

Petr Yan will be back in action at UFC 267

UFC 259: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen has replaced Aljamain Sterling in a fight against Petr Yan at UFC 267. The elite contenders will compete for the interim bantamweight title on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. Current champion Sterling had to pull out of the contest due to lingering neck issues.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is moving forward with an interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN .Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling was scheduled to defend his title against Yan, but failed to receive medical clearance. UFC is moving forward with an interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling was scheduled to defend his title against Yan, but failed to receive medical clearance. https://t.co/MDxVv2hN9p

Petr Yan was on a seven-fight win streak before he suffered the first loss of his UFC career. 'The Sandman' last fought TJ Dillashaw. Despite feeling he did enough to win, Sandhagen picked up a close split decision loss.

The bout at UFC 267 will be the first time in promotional history that two fighters coming off losses will compete for a title.

