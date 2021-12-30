Chael Sonnen is "annoyed" that no one seems to be giving Jake Paul his due recognition for a job well done

Jake Paul has quickly made a name for himself in the world of boxing with four KO victories. In his most recent outing, Paul scored a stunning sixth-round knockout win over former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

However, Jake Paul isn't exactly a fan favorite as of yet. Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen believes 'The Problem Child' is not given enough credit for his performances.

Sonnen expressed his annoyance at the fact that people are unwilling to pat Paul on the back for his impressive performances and showmanship. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen made the following statement:

"I'm a little annoyed I must tell you. I'm a little annoyed that nobody will give [Jake Paul] a pat on the back and just simply say, 'Good job'. Two words, shut your mouth, you do it for everybody else that goes out there and takes that risk, works hard, sacrifices and has victory. You tell them, 'Good job' right. It's not complex and it irritates me that nobody wants to tell Paul 'Good Job'."

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul has been advised to stop boxing

Jake Paul claims that the last two years of boxing have left him with lasting brain damage. Paul also played football as a child, which he believes has added to the injuries.

According to Jake Paul, doctors advised him to stay away from boxing. In an interview with Graham Bensinger ahead of his rematch against Tyron Woodley, 'The Problem Child' said:

"I got my brain scanned right before I started boxing and the doctor told me there's lack of blood flow from the concussions I had playing football to certain areas on my brain. One of them I believe is the frontal lobe which is partially for memory and so on... After my first year of boxing, I went back and it was worse. [The doctors] advice is don't do that sport. That's all they can advise as a doctor, I think before it was affecting me at a rapid pace because I never took it easy. I was always thrown in there with people who were way better than me until I started to slowly get to their level."

Watch Jake Paul's interview with Graham Bensinger below:

