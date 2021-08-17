Did Jake Paul actually have CTE?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul previously revealed that he had signs and symptoms of CTE, as shown via brain scans which he reportedly underwent before his fight with Ben Askren.

CTE, which stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a progressive and degenerative brain disease that results from repeated blunt force trauma and blows to one's head. This is prevalent in combat sports and other contact sports. CTE can only be diagnosed after the person has died.

Before the boxing match with 'Funky' Ben Askren, in which Jake Paul impressed with a first round knockout victory, he revealed that he went through necessary testing and found out that he was in fact showing early signs of CTE.

“It’s a dangerous sport,” Jake Paul commented during the Triller media day. “That’s why when people question my dedication to it, I’m showing up every single day, I’m putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and have early signs of CTE but I love this sport and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else," said Jake Paul.

Watch the video of the media day below:

Soon after 'The Problem Child' revealed that he had early symptoms of CTE, he retracted the comments via a tweet. He wrote:

"I wanna retract my comments made about CTE as it relates to me and my medical history. It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about."

I wanna retract my comments made about CTE as it relates to me and my medical history.



It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 16, 2021

Jake Paul wants Canelo Alvarez as a future opponent

Jake Paul also called out boxing's biggest star, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Jake Paul uploaded a photo via Twitter that consisted of Alvarez's name.

'The Problem Child,' who'll face the former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on August 29, said:

"Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again. In my 4th fight I’m taking on a pound for pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever."

Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again.



In my 4th fight I’m taking on a pound for pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 12, 2021

He was criticized by the MMA community, including retired MMA referee and Bellator host, John McCarthy, who commented:

"After Tyron Woodley, he's got Canelo... Stop! Just step away from the table. You've lost your mind. That's not even a fight that you would want. Canelo will f**k you up and eat a sandwich at the same time."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh