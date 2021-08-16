"You've lost your mind" - 'Big' John McCarthy reacts to Jake Paul adding Canelo Alvarez to his 'hit list'

'Big' John McCarthy doesn't seem convinced that Jake Paul is serious about fighting Canelo Alvarez at some point.

The 58-year-old has no doubt that if the two were to exchange blows, Alvarez would dominate Paul and could "eat a sandwich at the same time."

Yesterday, the 24-year-old YouTuber uploaded a photo to his Twitter account and revealed a list of 10 fighters that he wants to box after his August 29 scrap against Tyron Woodley.

Reacting to the ambitious list on the latest episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, McCarthy suggested that Paul wouldn't stand a chance against Alvarez if he ever fought the Mexican sensation.

"After Tyron Woodley, he's got Canelo... Stop! Just step away from the table. You've lost your mind. That's not even a fight that you would want. Canelo will f**k you up and eat a sandwich at the same time," said McCarthy.

McCarthy also scoffed at the idea of Paul wanting to challenge fighters who are relatively smaller than him.

"He's always going after smaller guys, that really cracks me up. You're a guy that walks around at 210 pounds. Canelo fights at 154 most of the time and as a middleweight at 160... But it's working for him. I'm not gonna say anything bad. Do me a favour, start going with people that are of your size."

Reading the names from Paul's 'hit list', the former UFC referee added that he wouldn't mind watching 'The Problem Child' take on Nate or Nick Diaz. McCarthy was also intrigued by Paul adding his own brother, Logan, to his list.

Watch McCarthy talk about Jake Paul's 'hit list' in the video below (from 1:30:50):

Jake Paul has intensified his callouts of Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has never been out of words when it comes to throwing shade at Canelo Alvarez.

In the past couple of weeks, Paul has consistently targeted the 31-year-old boxer. The online star also didn't shy away from comparing Alvarez's early professional boxing career to his own.

Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again.



In my 4th fight I’m taking on a pound for pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 12, 2021

During a press conference in July, Jake Paul promised to "go after" Alvarez within the next three years and become a world champion.

As of now, 'The Problem Child' has his eyes set on Tyron Woodley. He will challenge the 39-year-old MMA veteran on August 29.

Edited by Harvey Leonard