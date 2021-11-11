"He lost 1 second of it" - Chael Sonnen believes Frankie Edgar won 'every minute' of the fight against Marlon Vera at UFC 268

Chael Sonnen believes Frankie Edgar is still good enough to compete inside the octagon in the future. According to 'The American Gangster', Edgar's performance at UFC 268 showed he still belongs among the elite of the fight game.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen claimed Frankie Edgar was winning the fight against Marlon Vera at UFC 268 before getting knocked out by a front kick to the face in the third round. He said Edgar won every single minute of every round in the fight, right up until the moment he got stung by the devastating kick.

Sonnen further said that Edgar proved he's still in great shape and fit to continue fighting.

"Frankie won every bit of that fight. He won every exchange, every round, and every minute of that fight. He lost one second of it. One second and boom, kicked in the mouth, falls down, fight gets over. That's a horrible way to go out. Frankie definitely proved to us he could still do this. He definitely proved he still trains, he's still in great shape, he's got the speed, he's got the power, he's got the range, his boxing was on point digging to the body. Frankie looked great. He lost one second. We don't know if we're going to see a future Hall-of-Famer, a former champion again because he lost one second of a 13 and a half minute fight? Man, that's tough," Sonnen said.

What does the future hold for Frankie Edgar?

With five losses in his last seven fights inside the octagon, the UFC brass is unsure about Frankie Edgar's future in the promotion. Edgar's move to the bantamweight division started on a positive note with a win over Pedro Munhoz. In the next two fights, however, the former lightweight champ suffered back-to-back losses.

At the post-fight press conference following UFC 268, Dana White was asked about Edgar's future. While acknowledging that Edgar fought admirably on the night, White said that the former champ must go home and think about what he wants to do next.

“Frankie was fighting a good fight until he got clipped. I don’t know. Frankie’s gotta go home, spend some time with his family, think about what he wants to do, and we’ll talk about it,” White said.

