Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul has boxing skillsets similar to Tyson Fury and Floyd Mayweather - "He's as good a boxer as anybody else"

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul is as good a boxer as the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury. According to 'The American Gangster', the YouTuber-turned-boxer has the same set of tools in his arsenal as some of the greatest boxers on the planet.

He went on to explain that unlike in some other sports, there are a limited set of techniques boxers can use and Jake Paul possesses all of those, just like any other pro-boxer.

In other sports like gymnastics and basketball, certain athletes might possess skillsets that might set them apart from one another. In boxing, however, Sonnen explained that there are a limited number of things athletes are allowed to do. He feels, in terms of skillset, 'The Problem Child' is on a level playing field with the likes of Fury and Mayweather.

Sonnen said:

"Jake Paul can do exactly what GGG can do. He does do exactly what Canelo [Alvarez] does. He could do what Tyson Fury does and no more. It's a limited sport, it's a limited activity... Do you believe that there's anything Floyd Mayweather can show you that Jake can't... He got two hands [and] four allowed punches - jab, power shot, hook, uppercut, there's nothing else that's allowed. Jake has ever been as good of a boxer as anybody else."

Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Jake Paul wanting to fight him under MMA rules

Jake Paul recently said he'd like to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a potential clash under MMA rules. Nurmagomedov is currently retired and has previously mentioned he'll not fight again. When the former UFC lightweight champ was asked about a potential clash with Paul, he simply laughed it off.

.@JakePaul says he would fight Khabib in the cage

Nurmagomedov claimed Paul wouldn't last more than two minutes inside the cage with him. Having said that, 'The Eagle' made it clear that Paul's decision to switch to MMA came too late because he's retired. During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, he said:

"With me? Come on. Jake Paul, I don’t think so. In MMA, [he would last] a couple minutes. He’s late a little bit because I am finished."

