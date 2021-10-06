"You gotta to give it to Logan" - Chael Sonnen explains why people need to laud Logan Paul for his impressive showing against Floyd Mayweather

Chael Sonnen was impressed with Logan Paul's performance against Floyd Mayweather in their exhibition boxing match earlier this year. Sonnen praised Paul for his ability to absorb Mayweather's strikes in the fight. He also pointed out that Mayweather was unable to land as many strikes as he was expected to against the inexperienced YouTube star-turned-boxer.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Chael Sonnen discussed why people need to laud Logan Paul for his impressive showing against Floyd Mayweather. Sonnen said that had he fought Mayweather, he'd probably have gotten hit a lot more than Logan Paul did in the fight:

"Logan can box. Both the Pauls are tough guys, they are. Logan can box. I am 100 percent confident in telling you guys that I would beat Logan but I'm not 100 percent confident in telling you that if I fought Floyd, I would get hit a hell of a lot more times than Logan did. I mean you got to give it to Logan. Whether he was a big guy and he could take those shots or not, not nearly as many landed," Chael Sonnen said.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather locked horns in an exhibition fight earlier this year. 'The Maverick' shocked the world by going the distance with the undefeated boxer with just one professional fight under his belt.

Chael Sonnen thinks Logan Paul wouldn't mind fighting Anderson Silva

Logan Paul and Anderson Silva were both interested in fighting each other previously. Paul and Silva's managers were reportedly in talks for a potential fight. Chael Sonnen believes that Paul wouldn't mind fighting Silva down the line:

"In fact Floyd didn't even see the opportunity to throw half as many as we expected. So Logan dealt with those nerves. He dealt with that mess. I don't think he would be against fighting Anderson Silva," Sonnen said.

