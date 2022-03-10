"Are you good enough to beat the champion"- Chael Sonnen gives his insights on why Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush makes perfect sense

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on the lightweight match-up between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. Sonnen believes the fight makes perfect sense to decide the No.1 contender for the lightweight title.

While speaking on his show, Sonnen said that the No.1 contender position represents that the fighter has cleared out the rest of the division. He added that a No.1 contender couldn't turn a fight down. Here's what Sonnen said:

"The No.1 contendership is meant to represent that you have cleared out the field and the only question we have left is are you good enough to beat the champion? That's what a No.1 contender is supposed to be. So, if a No.1 contender turned a fight down, by virtue, they are now telling you I'm not the guy, at least I'm not sure I am the guy."

According to UFC president Dana White, Islam Makhachev recently turned down the opportunity to fight Rafael dos Anjos on short notice. He went on to add that Makhachev should fight Dariush next to solidify his status as the No.1 contender.

Makhachev and Dariush were scheduled to fight at the main event of a recent UFC Fight Night. However, Dariush had to pull out because of an injury. The Russian defeated short-notice opponent Bobby Green via a first-round finish.

Makhachev is currently ranked No.3 in the UFC's lightweight division. However, Sonnen believes it will take three to four months to reschedule the fight between Makhachev and Dariush. Champion Charles Oliveira will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May.

Islam Makhachev gives his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev recently appeared for an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The Dagestani was asked about his prediction for the UFC 274 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Makhachev picked Oliveira to get the better of 'The Highlight' at UFC 274. He says Oliveira's superior ground game will be the deciding factor. He also picked 'Do Bronx' to earn a finish on the ground. Here's what Makhachev said:

"I think Oliveira. Because I saw his last fight versus [Dustin] Poirier, he improved his wrestling. Now he can take down his opponent and finish him there. But Gaethje always has problem in the ground. That's why I think he's gonna finish him there."

