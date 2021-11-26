"Respect is something you have to take" - Chael Sonnen weighs in on 'kingpin' Charles Oliveira 'not getting his due' ahead of title fight against Dustin Poirier

Chael Sonnen has expressed his opinion on Charles Oliveira not getting the attention and recognition he deserves from the MMA community.

On ESPN MMA's The Chael Sonnen Show, 'The Bad Guy' analyzed the upcoming lightweight title contest between Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, which is set to go down at UFC 269 on December 11. He stated that 'Do Bronx' "deserves his due" and that nobody is showing him the respect he deserves.

"I do think that Dustin Poirier is actually getting better, believe it or not. The former champion is actually getting better but look, Oliveira deserves his due. Nobody is giving it to him. Nobody in the division, Justin Gaethje by example, Michael Chandler by example, they're all picking Poirier. The odd makers are picking Poirier. We all acknowledge that the 155-pound division is the hardest division in all of MMA, but for some reason we don't want to give the kingpin, the champion, his due."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full take in the video below:

Charles Oliveira has also given his honest opinion about the fact he hasn't been getting the recognition many feel he deserves as the lightweight champion.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Brazilian claimed he deserves respect for what he has achieved in the UFC and that nobody on the roster has a "gigantic winning streak" like him.

“No one has such a gigantic winning streak like me, nine in a row with only one decision... and you all saw it, you can’t debate it. Many people say I have to beat Dustin to prove I’m the champion. I am the champion. I won [the belt] earlier this year and I’ll defend my belt now.” (translated by MMA Fighting)

Dustin Poirier teases a move to welterweight after beating Charles Oliveira; says can't look past December 11

If there is one man who is not overlooking Charles Oliveira, it is his next opponent Dustin Poirier.

Poirier recently spoke to MMA Junkie and revealed his post-fight options should he successfully dethrone Charles Oliveira on December 11.

The Louisiana native said he could move up to welterweight. However, 'The Diamond' has his full focus set on the Brazilian titleholder. Poirier said he's well aware of the threat that 'Do Bronx' possesses and insisted he'll be ready come fight night.

Watch the interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Harvey Leonard