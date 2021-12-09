"If he wants to fight, bring it" - Charles Oliveira weighs in on potential matchup against Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira welcomes a potential matchup against Conor McGregor down the line.

Oliveira, who's gearing up for his first title defense against Dustin Poirier on Saturday, said his focus remains fixed on his upcoming fight for the time being. However, the Brazilian revealed that he's definitely on board with a showdown against McGregor in the future.

Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto ahead of UFC 269, 'Do Bronx' said through a translator:

'One thing at a time. I'm focusing right now on Dustin Poirier. But you know what? If he wants to fight, bring it. It would be great financially, it would be great for my legacy and if that happens, we'll face him. But right now it's just one thing at a time.'

Conor McGregor recently claimed he would be coming for whoever holds the lightweight title when he makes his comeback sometime in 2022. While McGregor appears to be in no position to make such demands, it's undeniable that the Irishman has received favorable treatment from the UFC brass over the years. With that in mind, an Oliveira vs. McGregor title fight isn't completely far-fetched.

Oliveira became the undisputed 155-pound champ after beating Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262. The 32-year-old spent 11 years fighting in the UFC before he captured the title, making his championship journey the longest out of any titleholder in the promotion.

Charles Oliveira could fight Conor McGregor at 170 pounds

Charles Oliveira's coach Diego Lima recently claimed the reigning lightweight champ is willing to meet Conor McGregor at welterweight. During an interview with Sherdog, Lima revealed that Oliveira would love to fight McGregor as the Irishman is considered a villain in Brazil. He said:

"Mcgregor is a villain for Brazilian fans. Also, because of everything he represents and all the records he has set in our sport, Charles would love to face him. If [McGregor] doesn't want to return to 155 pounds, I believe Charles would be willing to face him at 170. Brazilian fans deserve revenge for that fight with [Jose] Aldo, and I would love to have Charles be the one who removes the bad taste from the Brazilian fan’s mouths."

But first, Oliveira has to get past Dustin Poirier, who many believe is the favorite to win at UFC 269. Lima has promised that Oliveira will showcase a multi-faceted game plan come fight night.

