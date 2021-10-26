"I threw him out the window" - Claressa Shields shares remarkable story of how she saved her brother from a house fire

Claressa Shields recently shared an incredible story of how she saved her little brother from a house fire.

Discussing the incident during the latest episode of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, the multi-weight boxing world champion said:

"We were on the second floor, my little brother was 13. My mom passed out in the living room. I guess the stove, whatever she was cooking, got so strong that she passed out. At first, I got out and the whole house was smokey. This was a new house, I carried her outside and then when I got outside, where I couldn't breathe and actually see because it was so smokey. I heard my little brother screaming in the far back room. So I just felt on the walls, coughing and everything. I got into the back room, my little brother was at the window panicking. So when I got to the back room I grabbed him and I tried to open the window and I couldn't get the window open either. Tried to go back through the door that I came in, I couldn't find it. We ran back to the window, I pushed the window up and I just grabbed him and threw him out and I jumped down after him."

Claressa Shields is one of the most decorated and well-known female boxers of all time. 'The GWOAT' is the only boxer in history to hold all four major world titles (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF) simultaneously, in two weight classes.

Claressa Shields will be back in action at PFL 10

Claressa Shields will face Abigail Montes on October 27 at PFL 10. Montes has competed just twice in the sport of MMA and successfully won both of those bouts. In her previous outing, she defeated Teresita De Jesús López through ground-and-pound in the second round.

Shields, meanwhile, made her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin at the PFL 4 event in June this year. Elkins dominated 'The GWOAT' in the first two rounds by taking her down, maintaining position and landing strikes on the ground.

However, the 26-year-old turned the tables in the third frame by taking Elkin down and hitting her with knees and punches before the referee intervened and stopped the fight.

Claressa Shields has remained undefeated in her professional boxing career and will be hoping to replicate that record in her MMA career as well. If she does so, she could go down as the greatest female athlete in combat sports history.

