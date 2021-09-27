Watch: Mike Tyson shows off boxing moves to Claressa Shields on the set of his podcast 

Mike Tyson showed off his boxing moves to Claressa Shields on the set of his podcast 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson'. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' recently gave a few tips to 'The GWOAT' ahead of her upcoming MMA bout against Abigail Montes.

@Claressashields x @MikeTyson



Claressa Shields is one of the most decorated amateur and professional boxers of all time. The 26-year-old fighter is the only person in the sport of boxing to hold all four major world titles simultaneously, in two weight classes.

Despite being so young, the two-time Olympic gold medalist is considered a veteran in the sport of boxing. Shields has only lost one bout in her amateur career, which came against British world champion Savannah Marshall.

'The GWOAT' hasn't lost a single bout in her professional boxing career and has an impressive 11-0 record. The American boxer has also won two gold medals in boxing in the middleweight division at the AIBA World Boxing Championships.

Shields recently made her MMA debut in the Professional Fighters League. She trained alongside Holly Holm and Jon Jones to prepare for her bout against Brittney Elkin. She won the fight via technical knockout in the third round.

The rivalry between Claressa Shields and Amanda Nunes

Claressa Shields is arguably the best female boxer of all time. Amanda Nunes is considered by many MMA fans to be the greatest female fighter of all time. Interestingly, these two are not very fond of each other.

The beef between Shields and Nunes started back in 2019, when the undefeated boxer claimed that Nunes couldn't beat her in the ring. Nunes later responded that she wasn't interested in fighting Shields in a boxing bout.

Nunes suggested that if Shields is interested in fighting her, she would have to step into the octagon. The following year, Shields said that she finds it disrespectful whenever someone says that Nunes has the best hands in combat sports.

Shortly after Shields won her first fight in MMA, Nunes tweeted an embarrassed emoji - presumably to mock Shields' performance.

