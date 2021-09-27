"You know what you're doing" - 'GWOAT' Claressa Shields reveals what Mike Tyson said about her boxing style

PFL fighter and professional boxer Claressa Shields recently met heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson on the set of his podcast, Hot Boxin' With Mike Tyson.

Shields often refers to herself as the 'GWOAT', which stands for 'Greatest Woman of All Time'. After her meeting with Tyson, she appeared in a quick interview with ESPORTS, wherein she was asked about her being ranked second in a publishing house's list of greatest female boxers.

She responded by saying that she would not provide a reaction to the publishing house, and that Mike Tyson himself believes in her abilities. She said:

"I decided that I am no longer going to react... because I am the greatest woman of all time. 'Iron' Mike Tyson said it! We sat down and watched my fights together and he just was like, 'Wow!' He said, 'After you throw a right hand, come back with a hook,' and then my next combination was a right hand and a hook. He was like, 'Oh, you know what you are doing. Absolutely!'"

Claressa Shields is still relatively fresh in the field of professional combat sports. However, the two-time Olympic gold medallist has the eyes of the combat sports world fixed on her as she dominates in both professional mixed martial arts and boxing.

She holds an 11-0 pro boxing record and is currently the undisputed WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA (Super) and The Ring light middleweight female champion of the world.

Claressa Shields made her MMA debut at PFL 4 on June 10, 2021. She defeated Brittney Elkin via TKO in the third round.

TWSN @TWSN___



🎥: Boxing’s GWOAT CLARESSA SHIELDS stops MMA vet Brittney Elkin in her MMA debut #pflmma 🎥: @PFLMMA Boxing’s GWOAT CLARESSA SHIELDS stops MMA vet Brittney Elkin in her MMA debut #pflmma



🎥: @PFLMMA https://t.co/Z4KxRLKNHW

Mike Tyson showed Claressa Shields some boxing moves on the set of his podcast

During their meeting on the set of 'Hot Boxin' With Mike Tyson', Tyson and Shields exchanged some notes about the sweet science. Footage of Mike Tyson teaching his twenty-six-year-old guest has been doing the rounds recently, building up hype for the podcast episode.

Also Read

In the video, Mike Tyson can be seen replicating his impeccable close-range body shots that were often the precursors to devastating KO punches.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham