"Boxing training is hard, but MMA is much harder" – Claressa Shields on boxing versus MMA comparisons

Claressa Shields recently chimed in on the boxing vs. MMA debate. The professional boxer-turned-cage fighter recently revealed which sport has a higher level of difficulty.

"In a way, boxing is hard, yes. I've been doing it for 15 years. One loss my entire life. But it's like, MMA training is so much harder because it's so many different arts. So many different ways to do one thing," Claressa Shields said in an interview with TheMacLife.

According to Claressa Shields, MMA's prerequisite for mastering multiple disciplines is why she believes cage fighting is more complicated than straightforward boxing.

"...In boxing, you train for a year and anybody can get in there. Like you're not gonna win but at least you can put up a decent fight. You know, bills and toughness, but in MMA, you gotta learn all these stuff."

Where does Claressa Shields train?

In preparation for her MMA debut, Claressa Shields has been training alongside UFC great Jon Jones at the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Athletic, learns fast and has a crazy work ethic, Clarissa could be a problem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WABMPTkFlk — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

As a longtime boxer and newcomer to MMA, Shields admitted that she's anxious about dealing with offensive weapons that she doesn't have to think about in the ring.

"I’ve been having anxiety about being choked, about being slammed, about being on the ground and not being able to get back up.”

But Shields revealed that her new teammate and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been giving her some valuable advice:

"[Jon Jones] was like, ‘Hmm. Alright. Get on your back’. And I was like, ‘What?’...‘Get on your back’. And that’s when we started the jiu-jitsu training. And he was just like this is how you do it. And I’ve learned that the more that I put myself in those scary positions, the more comfortable I am."

When will Claressa Shields make her MMA debut?

After going on a dominant run in boxing, Claressa Shields will begin her journey as a mixed martial artist on June 10. 'T-Rex' will make her pro-MMA debut against Brittney Elkin under the PFL banner.

However, the 26-year-old will not compete as part of the PFL's regular season. Instead, Shields vs. Elkin will be a featured bout in the women's lightweight division.