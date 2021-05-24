Claressa Shields explains why UFC great Jon Jones is 'one of the most strategic people' she has worked with

Claressa Shields, regarded by many as the greatest female boxer alive, is set to make her MMA debut this coming June. She will compete against Brittney Elkin at PFL 4.

Shields has made it no secret that she has been training at the Jackson-Wink Academy, home of some of MMA's greatest fighters to date, with Jon Jones, the most notable product of the said gym. Shields has revealed that she has trained extensively with Jones in preparation for her upcoming fight.

Shields talks about training with Jon Jones

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Shields revealed what it was like to train with one of MMA's all-time greats.

She stated that:

"I've actually spent hours working with Jon. One of the most strategic people I have been able to work with in MMA this far. Like Holly's very strategic also but she's just like- you know, she's super energetic. Jon is like, more strategic... Calculating, breaking things down. Like step by step by step and filling in those details. It's like you can drill something. But then you realize when you spar, and you try do what you drill, you're like, Oh, I missed a few details here. He's really good at filling those details and things of that nature. But we spent some time working together and we're gonna do some more work together."

Shields also revealed that there is a chance that Jones will be cornering her, or at least be in attendance at PFL 4. She said:

"He may be coming to the fight."

Adversity betweeen Shields and Elkins

Shields initially planned to avoid engaging in trash-talk with her upcoming opponent, on account of it being her MMA debut. However, Shields revealed that she has since seen interviews with Elkins bragging about how she plans on finishing Shields early.

"I saw an interview with Brittney Elkins, saying she wants to make me a 15 second highlight reel. Like she wants to go in there and knock me out in 15 seconds. And I was just thinking to myself, b**** in your dreams. Like in your wildest dreams."

This lack of respect appears to have motivated Shields to an even greater extent. It prompted her to state:

"I ain't scared of nothing or nobody and I hope she don't underestimate me. Because if she do that, it will be a quick night. It will be a quick night if she underestimates me. Cus these hands are fireworks."