3 UFC stars who expect big things from Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields will undoubtedly be the most high-profile name from the boxing world to transition to MMA when she debuts at PFL 4 on June 10. The 26-year-old boxing great will go up against Brittney Elkin in a highly-anticipated three-round bout.

Shields has been training at the renowned Jackson Wink MMA Academy ever since she revealed that she signed a contract with the PFL. At Jackson Wink, 'T-Rex' was assisted by a host of UFC stars. The likes of Jon Jones, Michelle Waterson and Holly Holm also train at the same gym.

With just two weeks to go until Claressa Shields' MMA debut, we take a look at three UFC stars who expect big things from 'The GWOAT'.

#1 "Excited to see you progress" - Conor McGregor on Claressa Shields

Conor McGregor believes Claressa Shields could be a promising MMA fighter. The Irishman has repeatedly praised Shields for her bold move to switch to MMA from boxing.

In December 2020, McGregor offered tips to Shields which she believes will be helpful in her pursuit of becoming a successful mixed martial artist.

Having competed against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor understands what it would take for a prolific boxer to switch to MMA. 'The Notorious One' referred to Shields as a "multiweight, multi-sports savage" and holds her in high regard.

The former UFC lightweight champion will be returning to the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. His last fight opposite Poirier resulted in him being knocked out for the first time in his MMA career.

#2 "Claressa could be a problem" - Jon Jones

Jon Jones has significantly helped Claressa Shields improve her wrestling while training with her at the Jackson Wink Academy. The former UFC light heavyweight believes Shields has a "crazy work ethic," which will come in handy in her MMA debut.

Athletic, learns fast and has a crazy work ethic, Clarissa could be a problem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WABMPTkFlk — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

Training with Jones, Shields became familiar with the fundamental aspects of MMA. She cites Jones as one of the most strategic individuals she has ever come across.

Jones' much-awaited heavyweight debut has been derailed after failed contract negotiations with the UFC. He is looking for a massive payday in a potential fight with Francis Ngannou, and Dana White is not willing to meet his demands.

#3 "She's a fast learner" - Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm thinks Claressa Shields will be a huge name in MMA

Being a former professional boxer, Holly Holm relates to Claressa Shields' commitment to MMA. According to Holm, Shields being at the top of women's boxing has helped her gain enough experience to essentially thrive in the sport of MMA.

"If somebody has all those things then they can do it. I think that she has the ambition, she has the dedication, she has the self-motivation, and if it’s something that she wants to do and puts her heart to - she’s a fast learner, she’ll be able to pick this stuff up, and she’s not new to being in the spotlight. She’s not new to pressure being on her. There’s a lot of things she’s already experienced," Holm told MMA Junkie.