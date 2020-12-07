Holly Holm and Claressa Shields react after training together at Jackson-Wink

Boxing champion Claressa Shields and former UFC champion Holly Holm got some work in at the world-famous Jackson-Winkeljohn Academy in New Mexico.

Claressa Shields, a three-division boxing world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, recently made waves in the combat sports world by announcing that she would be competing in MMA in 2021.

Shields signed a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), and plans to become the first person to hold world championships in boxing and MMA simultaneously.

From the looks of it, Shields is off to a good start by picking one of the most decorated stables in MMA in Jackson-Winkeljohn.

Jackson-Wink has been home to some of the MMA world's biggest names and champions such as Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, Michelle Waterson, Holly Holm, and many others.

Speaking of Holly Holm, Claressa Shields got to get some rounds in with the former UFC women's bantamweight champion:

This transition isn’t one to be taken lightly. So much respect for @hollyholm already but even more that she came and did some kicking drills with me and just added knowledge as I go thru this process. Thank you champ

Holly Holm reposted Shields' Instagram post and added a little message of her own:

Advertisement

"Happy to have you in the 505! Can't wait to learn from each other."

Holm is currently the number 2-ranked women's bantamweight contender in the UFC, and is coming off back-to-back wins against Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana.

Holly Holm isn' the only champion Claressa Shields that Claressa Shields has worked with at Jackson-Winkeljohn

Holly Holm wasn't the only former UFC champ that Claressa Shields got to work with at the famed Jackson-Winkeljohn Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Just days after announcing her signing with the PFL, Shields got to work with former long-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Advertisement

The noticeably bulkier Jones has been putting on weight and muscle in anticipation for his move up to the heavyweight division in 2021.

If these are the people that will be pushing Claressa Shields in training every day, she could realistically achieve her goal of becoming a champ-champ in boxing and MMA in the future.