"It's so unhealthy for your body" - Colby Covington doesn't want to ever cut down to lightweight like 'bully' Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington has come out and said that he is not interested in cutting too much weight in order to compete at lightweight.

Speaking in an interview with MMA News, 'Chaos' opined that cutting too much weight can be unhealthy for the body. Covington then went on to take a dig at his former teammate Dustin Poirier, criticizing him for cutting a lot of weight to make lightweight:

"No, I'm not a bully. I'm not like Dustin-Louisiana-swamp-trash-Poirier. That guy, he's a bully. He's gotta cut all that weight. he grew and he hit a growth spurt, you know, in his mid-late 20s. He's a bigger guy now. He walks around at 185, 190. But, I don't wanna struggle. When you cut that type of weight... it's so unhealthy for your body, taking all that water out of your brain and just dehydrating your body like that, it's just not good, man. So, I'm thinking about the long-run in my life. I'm not cheating, I'm not using steroids, I'm not cutting mass amounts of weight, things that just destroy your body and take years off your life. So, you know, I do it the right way. I just show up and fight at my natural weight class that I weigh," said Colby Covington.

Covington also stated that the belief that cutting huge amounts of weight can be advantageous for a fighter is not true:

"All these guys think they're gonna have such an advantage by cutting all this weight. It's a myth and it just shows how mentally weak people are."

Colby Covington suffered his third UFC loss at UFC 268

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman competed in a highly-anticipated rematch for the welterweight title at UFC 268. The fight went the full 25-minute distance and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' came out victorious via unanimous decision.

Covington now has two losses against the current welterweight champ. It will likely be a tough road for Covington to get a third shot at UFC gold while Usman still holds it.

