Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje made history at this weekend's UFC 249 pay-per-view, as 'The Highlight' marked the biggest win of his career by finishing-off Tony Ferguson. With the former capturing the interim UFC Lightweight Championship, an undisputed title fight between Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the cards now.

However, one man who has put Gaethje on notice is non-other than 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, who took to Twitter in the aftermath of UFC 249 and called out the new interim UFC Lightweight Champion in an absolute savage manner.

Conor McGregor calls out Justin Gaethje

The current state of the UFC Lightweight Division is totally stacked with some of the finest fighters from around the world. With a division that is being led by reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, it only goes on to show you the level of competition that belongs under the 155-pound banner.

With Justin Gaethje now in possession of the interim UFC Lightweight Title, a dream clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely to take place at some point in the future, however, former UFC 'champ-champ' Conor McGregor has to say otherwise.

In his latest Twitter rant, McGregor fired shots at Gaethje and claimed that he will butcher the new interim 155-pound champion and had brutally threatened to beat up 'The Highlight' if they ever cross paths in the UFC. You can check out McGregor's tweet at this link (contains explicit language).

What's next for the UFC Lightweight Division?

With Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Russia for the time being, it remains to be seen when Dana White and his promotion finally get to bring back 'The Eagle' in Russia and have him defend the UFC Lightweight Title once again.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irishman calling out Justin Gaethje was certainly very interesting in terms of how things will unfold in the 155-pound division.