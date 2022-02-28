800 pints vs. 290 pints - Conor McGregor celebrates The Black Forge Inn's Forged Irish Stout outselling Guinness 

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone for The Black Forge Inn. Throughout this past weekend, McGregor's establishment sold 800 pints of Forge Irish Stout, outselling Arthur Guinness by a big margin.

Taking to Twitter, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion boasted about the sale of the Forged Irish Stout, as he claimed that The Black Forge Inn wasn't just outdoing their competition, but leaving them in the "dust."

McGregor also wrote that it was the most successful week for The Black Forge Inn since its opening. the 'Notorious' megastar wrote the following:

"800 pints of Forged Irish Stout sold this weekend vs 290 pints of Arthur. We are not just outdoing here, we are leaving in the dust! The most successful weeks take we’ve had in the pub since opening. In one week we took what the pub used to take in a year! @blackforgeinn Wow"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

We are not just outdoing here, we are leaving in the dust! The most successful weeks take we’ve had in the pub since opening. In one week we took what the pub used to take in a year! 800 pints of Forged Irish Stout sold this weekend vs 290 pints of Arthur.We are not just outdoing here, we are leaving in the dust! The most successful weeks take we’ve had in the pub since opening. In one week we took what the pub used to take in a year! @blackforgeinn Wow 🤩 800 pints of Forged Irish Stout sold this weekend vs 290 pints of Arthur. We are not just outdoing here, we are leaving in the dust! The most successful weeks take we’ve had in the pub since opening. In one week we took what the pub used to take in a year! @blackforgeinn Wow 🤩

In 2020, the UFC superstar reportedly paid a total of €1.9 million to buy The Black Forge Inn. The pub is located in McGregor's home country of Ireland, specifically in Crumlin. The Irishman was born and raised in the same place.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, McGregor previously released a video of The Black Forge Inn, which he touted as Ireland's finest public house.

Conor McGregor is preparing to make his return to UFC competition after suffering a gruesome injury

In his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor broke his leg in gruesome fashion. Since then, the Irishman has been on the shelf and is still waiting to make his return to the cage.

McGregor hasn't had his hand raised since a 2020 triumph over veteran welterweight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

McGregor's last two fights ended in losses, as he was beaten on both occasions by Poirier. 'The Diamond' first defeated McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 before finishing the trilogy with another victory at UFC 264.

As things stand, it remains to be seen when the former two-division UFC champion will return to the octagon and who his next opponent could be. McGregor is currently ranked at No.9 in the lightweight rankings and has Gregor Gillespie ahead of him in the rankings at No.8.

While potential clashes with Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz have been discussed, McGregor has made his desire for a lightweight title shot known on social media in recent weeks and months.

Edited by Harvey Leonard