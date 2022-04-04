"Catch cans not feelings" - Conor McGregor reacts to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's shocking WrestleMania Day 2 appearance 

Conor McGregor isn't known to be a huge fan of pro-wrestling, but the former two-division UFC champion was hyped upon watching 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's 'shocking' appearance on Day 2 of WrestleMania 38. The pay-per-view event took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3, respectively.

On Day 2, WWE chairman Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee with some help from his protege Austin Theory. As Theory and McMahon celebrated their win over McAfee, out came 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Austin first delivered his iconic finisher 'Stunner' on Theory, followed by McMahon and finally McAfee before celebrating with multiple cans of beers.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to talk about Austin's appearance at the event, comparing himself to the legendary pro-wrestler. McGregor wrote:

"Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherf***er Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings."

The Irishman also spoke about why he chose not to attend WrestleMania this year. He wrote:

"Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why."

In response, McGregor's fellow countryman Becky Lynch, who lost the Raw Women's Championship title at the event against Bianca Belair, asked the 'Notorious' superstar to be in her corner next year.

"Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?"

Conor McGregor aiming to create history upon UFC return

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered last year during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Although he's back in the gym doing some pad work with his coaches, McGregor is yet to be cleared for sparring.

The Irishman is expected to return to the octagon later this year. Arguably the most popular fighter in UFC history, McGregor has hit a rough patch lately, having won just one out of his last four fights.

McGregor isn't interested in cutting to 155lbs anymore and wishes to compete as a welterweight. 'Notorious' intends to fight Kamaru Usman for the title next and attempt to become the first-ever three-division champion in UFC history.

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor said:

"No one has ever obtained three titles in three divisions like I will do if we make this fight [against Usman]...There is history to be made. This game needs to be shook up. Again. The triple crown has never been done."

It'll be interesting to see whether the UFC grants McGregor a title shot immediately upon his octagon return.

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari