"So what date am I fighting Oliveira?" - Conor McGregor seems confident he'll fight Charles Oliveira upon his return

Conor McGregor seemingly has his sights set on Charles Oliveira. The former two-division champion is currently still recovering from the broken leg he suffered earlier this year. Oliveira, meanwhile, is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and defended his title this past weekend.

Taking to Twitter, the Irishman questioned when he was going to fight Oliveira and followed up with a series of interesting tweets aimed at 'Do Bronx'.

"So what date am I fighting Oliveira?"

McGregor's tweets hinted at yet another fight with a Brazilian champion. The last time the Dublin native fought a fighter from the South American nation was in 2015 when he shared the octagon with Jose Aldo.

In the main event of UFC 194, Conor McGregor defeated 'Junior' to capture the UFC featherweight title. Judging by the following tweet, McGregor is interested in Ireland vs. Brazil 2.

Lastly, Conor McGregor shared a picture of himself in the gym wearing a modern UFC title. McGregor is yet to get his hands on the newly designed UFC world title, having not boasted championship status since 2018.

Conor McGregor could return in the summer of 2022

Conor McGregor is currently sidelined with the gruesome leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 in his third fight against Dustin Poirier. Since then, McGregor has been gradually returning to the gym and teasing a comeback to the octagon.

Conor McGregor has already stated that he expects to be back in full mixed martial arts sparring by April. He expects his return to be imminent after that. During a Twitter Q&A in November, 'The Notorious' megastar said:

"I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!"

It will certainly be interesting to see who the UFC pairs McGregor against once he is set to return to the octagon. The Irishman is currently coming off two consecutive losses to 'The Diamond' and will hope to get back into the win column once he returns.

